Donald Trump’s reinstated Twitter account crosses 8 million followers

Donald Trump’s Twitter account, reinstated Saturday, has quickly crossed 8 million followers on the microblogging platform.

Trump's account was banned from the platform early last year for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. He was “permanently suspended” from the platform for risk of incitement of violence.

The account was restored after Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, ran a poll asking whether it should be reinstated. In the poll that received 15 million votes, 51.8 per cent voted yes, while 48.2 per cent were against reinstating the former US President's Twitter account.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted Saturday, shortly after the 24-hour poll ended.

At the time when Trump's Twitter account was reinstated, it showed that he had one million followers, news agency PTI reported. That number quickly grew to 2.1 million in just under 30 minutes.

At the time of writing, the account had crossed 8.3 million followers – still a mere fraction of the 88 million followers the @realDonaldTrump account had at the time it was suspended.

Donald Trump has said he will not return to the popular platform but would instead remain on his own network, Truth Social, launched after he was banned from Twitter. Appearing via video Saturday at a gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Trump said he welcomed Musk's poll, and was a fan of the man himself, but appeared to reject any return. "I do like him... you know, he's a character and again, I like characters," he said. "He did put up a poll and it was very overwhelming... but I have something called... Truth Social." As to whether he would return to the platform, he said: "I don't see it because I don't see any reason for it." (With inputs from AFP)

Moneycontrol News

