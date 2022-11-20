 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump’s reinstated Twitter account crosses 8 million followers

Moneycontrol News
Nov 20, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

Donald Trump’s Twitter account, reinstated Saturday, has quickly crossed 8 million followers on the microblogging platform.

Trump's account was banned from the platform early last year for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. He was “permanently suspended” from the platform for risk of incitement of violence.

The account was restored after Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, ran a poll asking whether it should be reinstated. In the poll that received 15 million votes, 51.8 per cent voted yes, while 48.2 per cent were against reinstating the former US President's Twitter account.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted Saturday, shortly after the 24-hour poll ended.

At the time when Trump's Twitter account was reinstated, it showed that he had one million followers, news agency PTI reported. That number quickly grew to 2.1 million in just under 30 minutes.

At the time of writing, the account had crossed 8.3 million followers – still a mere fraction of the 88 million followers the @realDonaldTrump account had at the time it was suspended.