Donald Trump's niece to release tell-all book ahead of elections

US President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump is reportedly preparing to publish an "explosive" tell-all book that could hurt his chances of being re-elected in November 2020.

According to a report by The Daily Beast, the daughter of Fred Trump Junior, the President’s brother, plans to launch her book “Too Much and Never Enough” on August 11, barely three months ahead of the election that is likely to be fractious.

According to people in the knowledge of the content, the book will “contain intimate and damning thoughts" about Donald Trump.

It is expected to elucidate how Mary turned against her uncle to become a key source for the Pulitzer-winning investigation of the New York Times about alleged embezzlement by Trump. The investigative piece had revealed how dubious tax schemes were used by Trump in the 1990s to transfer $413 million from his father to resuscitate failing businesses.

Mary has stayed away from public glare and the last time she appeared in an interview was in 2000 after a court battle over Fred Trump Senior’s estate. It was this court battle that gave her access to the Trump family’s tax papers.

Fred Trump Jr was reportedly to inherit the Trump fortune. However, he never took over the family estate and died of alcoholism later, leaving Donald Trump as the only legal heir. In the book, Mary blames her uncle and her grandfather for her father's death, claiming they neglected him when he was becoming an addict and needed them the most.

The US President had once confessed that he had pressured Fred Trump Jr over his career choices and said, “I do regret having put pressure on him. The family business was just something he was never going to want to do…. I think the mistake we made was we assumed that everybody would like it.”