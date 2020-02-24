Donald Trump's India visit: Woman constable carries 1 year-old baby to work

With heightened security cover in Gujarat owing to US President Donald Trump's visit, the security personnel are working overtime to ensure nothing is left to chance.

Amidst this, a female police official has once again shown how professional women have to overcome hurdles and take pains to ensure their personal lives are also taken care of.

Constable Sangita Parmar, who is attached to the Gorua Police Station in Baroda, has no other option but to bring her child to work as she has no relative residing nearby.

Speaking to news agencies, she said: "I do not have the luxury to choose between my job and my home. I have to perform the duties of both a cop and a mother."

The constable keeps her baby in a makeshift hammock put up at her workstation so that she can breastfeed him whenever required. She informed that her relatives stay more than 20 kilometers away, and it is not feasible for her to commute so far daily to drop and pick-up the baby while reporting to work on time.

Parmar's baby has been assisting her to work for the past five days since the time cops have been on their toes to prep for the US President’s visit. She, however, says she doesn’t find this problematic. “My son is unwell for which he needs my care. It’s not that I am having trouble performing both duties together. There is a sublime satisfaction,” said the young mother.

Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India, reached Ahmedabad on February 24. After taking part in a 22-km roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he visited the Motera Stadium, followed by a quick halt at Sabarmati Ashram.