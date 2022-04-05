English
    Donald Trump supporters urge Elon Musk to reinstate his Twitter account

    Donald Trump's account was permanently suspended after his supporters stormed the US Capitol as a joint session of Congress was underway to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. Elon Musk, however, has not yet responded to the requests.

    Ankita Sengupta
    April 05, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
    Donald Trump have been calling on Elon Musk to restore the former US President's Twitter account after the tech billionaire became the largest shareholder of the micro-blogging site.

    With Elon Musk becoming Twitter's largest shareholder, supporters of Donald Trump on Tuesday began to strongly urge him to reinstate the former US President's account.

    "Great job Elon Musk! Now reinstate President Trump!" tweeted conservative author Brigitte Gabriel.

    Republican Lauren Boebert wrote, "Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter's largest shareholder, it's time to lift the political censorship. Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP!"

    "BREAKING: ELON MUSK is now on TWITTER’s BOARD OF DIRECTORS. Looking forward to all the exploding heads when his first order of business is REINSTATING DONALD TRUMP!" Republican candidate Lavern Spicer tweeted.

    They were joined by other supporters of the former US President.

    Elon Musk -- who is quite active on Twitter and frequently responds to tweets he is tagged in -- is yet to respond to the requests.

    Trump's account was permanently suspended on January 9, 2021, two days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol as a joint session of Congress was underway to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. It followed Trump's frequent claims of an election fraud.

    The riots resulted in evacuations and deaths of four civilians and a police officer.

    Also, as security forces tried to to contain the rioters, Donald Trump posted a video on Twitter in which he told his supporters: "Go home. We love you; you're very special."

    It led to Twitter locking down Trump's account until he deleted the tweet, along with two others. His account was also locked for 12 hours.


    But, after being allowed back on Twitter the micro-blogging site, Trump posted two tweets that the company cited as the final straws.


    The first being: "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"


    And the second was: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”


    Twitter then permanently suspended his account stating his tweets were "being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate" and that they were "in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy".



    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Capitol #Donald Trump #Elon Musk #Joe Biden #Twitter #US
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 09:14 pm
