Donald Trump supporters urge Elon Musk to reinstate his Twitter account

Donald Trump have been calling on Elon Musk to restore the former US President's Twitter account after the tech billionaire became the largest shareholder of the micro-blogging site.

"Great job Elon Musk! Now reinstate President Trump!" tweeted conservative author Brigitte Gabriel.

Republican Lauren Boebert wrote, "Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter's largest shareholder, it's time to lift the political censorship. Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP!"

"BREAKING: ELON MUSK is now on TWITTER’s BOARD OF DIRECTORS. Looking forward to all the exploding heads when his first order of business is REINSTATING DONALD TRUMP!" Republican candidate Lavern Spicer tweeted.

Hi @elonmusk,

Please use your new influence over Twitter to Save America by allowing President Donald Trump to return to the platform. BRING BACK TRUMP April 4, 2022

They were joined by other supporters of the former US President.



Now @elonmusk you have 9.2% stack in Twitter so please try to Recover Donald Trump's account - Indian Donald Trump Fan — I AM MRA (@MRAforlife) April 5, 2022



Elon Musk -- who is quite active on Twitter and frequently responds to tweets he is tagged in -- is yet to respond to the requests.

Trump's account was permanently suspended on January 9, 2021, two days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol as a joint session of Congress was underway to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. It followed Trump's frequent claims of an election fraud.

The riots resulted in evacuations and deaths of four civilians and a police officer.

Also, as security forces tried to to contain the rioters, Donald Trump posted a video on Twitter in which he told his supporters: "Go home. We love you; you're very special."





But, after being allowed back on Twitter the micro-blogging site, Trump posted two tweets that the company cited as the final straws.

The first being: "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

And the second was: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Twitter then permanently suspended his account stating his tweets were "being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate" and that they were "in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy".

It led to Twitter locking down Trump's account until he deleted the tweet, along with two others. His account was also locked for 12 hours.





