    Donald Trump says Twitter 'now in sane hands' after Elon Musk purchase

    Former US president Donald Trump on Friday hailed the sale of Twitter to tech billionaire Elon Musk, saying he was pleased it was "now in sane hands."

    AFP
    October 28, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

    The world's richest man saw his $44 billion bid to buy the company concluded late Thursday after months of uncertainty and speculation.

    "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

    Tesla chief Musk has indicated he would lift Trump's Twitter ban, imposed in the wake of the 2021 assault on the US Capitol that the Republican leader is accused of inciting.

    But Trump did not indicate whether he intended to make a comeback from his online exile.

    The prospect of Musk running Twitter has alarmed activists who fear a surge in harassment and misinformation, with Musk himself known for trolling other Twitter users.

    Far-right users celebrated the purchase, posting comments such as "masks don't work" and other taunts, under the belief that moderation rules will now be relaxed.

    "Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better," Trump said.
    AFP
    Tags: #Donald Trump #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 07:21 pm
