App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump refers to daughter Ivanka and Mike Pompeo as “Beauty and the Beast”

This is not the first time Trump has indulged in no-holds-barred praise of Ivanka’s appearance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump

United States President Donald Trump made another failed attempt at cracking a joke when he invited his daughter Ivanka Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to share the stage with him. They were on a visit to the Osan Air Base in South Korea’s Pyeongtaek, when he referred to the duo as “what a beautiful couple”. Addressing an audience of air force officers, he joked: “Mike, Beauty and the Beast, Mike”.

A seemingly embarrassed Pompeo only blushed at this, understanding fully well that he wasn’t the “beauty” Trump was referring to here.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Trump has indulged in no-holds-barred praise of Ivanka’s appearance. In 2004, he had told the New York magazine in an interview: “Let me tell you one thing: Ivanka is a great, great beauty. Every guy in the country wants to go out with my daughter. But she's got a boyfriend.”

Close

Earlier on Sunday, when he set foot on North Korean soil to meet the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, high diplomatic drama followed as he became the only sitting US president to visit North Korea. The duo met to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear weapons.

related news

The US President claimed he has invited Kim Jong Un to the White House anytime he wishes to, reported NDTV.

Commenting on the historic diplomatic event, Trump said: “It's a great day for the world and it's an honour for me to be here. A lot of great things are happening.”

Interestingly, the North Korean leader also upheld the meet saying their “handshake of peace” took place at a strategic location that symbolises “the division of north and south”. He added that this proves that they are “willing to put the past behind” them. The meeting held in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea was the result of an impromptu Twitter invitation Trump extended two days ago.

This meeting is of immense relevance since it signified a breakaway from the deadlock that negotiations US-North Korea negotiations had reached sometime back.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Ivanka Trump #Mike Pompeo #North Korea

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.