Donald Trump refers to daughter Ivanka and Mike Pompeo as “Beauty and the Beast”

United States President Donald Trump made another failed attempt at cracking a joke when he invited his daughter Ivanka Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to share the stage with him. They were on a visit to the Osan Air Base in South Korea’s Pyeongtaek, when he referred to the duo as “what a beautiful couple”. Addressing an audience of air force officers, he joked: “Mike, Beauty and the Beast, Mike”.

A seemingly embarrassed Pompeo only blushed at this, understanding fully well that he wasn’t the “beauty” Trump was referring to here.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Trump has indulged in no-holds-barred praise of Ivanka’s appearance. In 2004, he had told the New York magazine in an interview: “Let me tell you one thing: Ivanka is a great, great beauty. Every guy in the country wants to go out with my daughter. But she's got a boyfriend.”

Earlier on Sunday, when he set foot on North Korean soil to meet the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, high diplomatic drama followed as he became the only sitting US president to visit North Korea. The duo met to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear weapons.

The US President claimed he has invited Kim Jong Un to the White House anytime he wishes to, reported NDTV.

Commenting on the historic diplomatic event, Trump said: “It's a great day for the world and it's an honour for me to be here. A lot of great things are happening.”

Interestingly, the North Korean leader also upheld the meet saying their “handshake of peace” took place at a strategic location that symbolises “the division of north and south”. He added that this proves that they are “willing to put the past behind” them. The meeting held in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea was the result of an impromptu Twitter invitation Trump extended two days ago.

This meeting is of immense relevance since it signified a breakaway from the deadlock that negotiations US-North Korea negotiations had reached sometime back.