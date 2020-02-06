App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domino’s to give away pizza-shaped engagement ring worth $9,000

To participate, one needs to submit a 30-second video by February 12, explaining how they would involve Domino’s pizza in their proposal

Jagyaseni Biswas
The pizza ring debuted by Domino's Australia (Image credit: Twitter/ Domino's Australia)
The pizza ring debuted by Domino's Australia (Image credit: Twitter/ Domino's Australia)

Domino’s Australia unveiled the design of a diamond-encrusted, pizza-shaped ring on February 3. Taking to Twitter, the pizza chain announced the giveaway on account of Valentine’s Day for “one lucky pizza lover” to propose their partner with.

The pizza chain claimed that the engagement ring is worth worth $9,000, and has a total diamond weight of 1 carat and will come packaged in a miniature pizza box.

The ring resembles a slice of a pizza, with rubies encrusted in it to look like meat on cheese. To win the 18-carat yellow and white gold ring, one will have to submit a 30-second video talking about how they would involve Domino’s in their proposal plan.

A video that gave out details of the contest read,“Domino’s is giving one lucky pizza lover the chance to make a truly dough-mantic proposal this Valentine’s Day. The winner will get to pop the question with a one-of-a-kind diamond en-crust-ed engagement ring valued at over $9,000.”

Close

The last date for submitting the entries in February 12, after which the pizza chain would secretly reach out to the winner, so as to not ruin their secret Valentine’s Day surprise proposal.

related news

The participant must be aged between 18 to 24 years and is required to declare in the form if the “significant other” is aware of their plans to propose. Since no information has been sought on the nationality of the contestant, it could be guessed that it is open to all.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #Dominos Pizza #Valentine's Day special

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.