Domino’s to give away pizza-shaped engagement ring worth $9,000

Domino’s Australia unveiled the design of a diamond-encrusted, pizza-shaped ring on February 3. Taking to Twitter, the pizza chain announced the giveaway on account of Valentine’s Day for “one lucky pizza lover” to propose their partner with.



Does someone have a 'pizza' your heart? We're giving one lucky pizza lover the chance to pop the question with this diamond pizza slice engagement ring! https://t.co/QmHvP84I8I #pizza #engagementring pic.twitter.com/tG4G5DdwNc

— Domino's Australia (@Dominos_AU) February 3, 2020

The pizza chain claimed that the engagement ring is worth worth $9,000, and has a total diamond weight of 1 carat and will come packaged in a miniature pizza box.

The ring resembles a slice of a pizza, with rubies encrusted in it to look like meat on cheese. To win the 18-carat yellow and white gold ring, one will have to submit a 30-second video talking about how they would involve Domino’s in their proposal plan.

A video that gave out details of the contest read,“Domino’s is giving one lucky pizza lover the chance to make a truly dough-mantic proposal this Valentine’s Day. The winner will get to pop the question with a one-of-a-kind diamond en-crust-ed engagement ring valued at over $9,000.”

The last date for submitting the entries in February 12, after which the pizza chain would secretly reach out to the winner, so as to not ruin their secret Valentine’s Day surprise proposal.

The participant must be aged between 18 to 24 years and is required to declare in the form if the “significant other” is aware of their plans to propose. Since no information has been sought on the nationality of the contestant, it could be guessed that it is open to all.