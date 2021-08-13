Domestic flight tickets to cost 9 to 12 percent more as govt revises fare cap: Report

Representative image.

The government has reviewed the fare cap on domestic flight tickets, pushing up prices by 9 to 12 percent, the fourth such hike after the government capped the fares in May 2020 when operations resumed after a nationwide lockdown, Hindustan Times has reported.

The civil aviation ministry has officially revised airfare, resulting in a hike in domestic airfare in the backdrop of declining COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to the report, the order said under 40-minute flights will now cost Rs 2,900, a hike of Rs 300 from the previous fare of Rs 2,600.

Flights of duration between 40 and 60 minutes will cost a minimum of Rs 3,700 instead of Rs 3,300 and a maximum of Rs 11,000 instead of Rs 9,800.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the story.

The ticket price, however, will be higher as the rates mentioned do not include the passenger security fee, user development fee for the airports and the goods and services tax.

The report of the fare hike comes even as the ministry of civil aviation from August 13 allowed domestic airlines to operate flights at 72.5 percent capacity from 65 percent following an increase in passenger traffic.

India recorded 40,120 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to over 3.21 crore, a healthy ministry release said on August 13.