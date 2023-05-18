Nainital to Cannes: Indian influencer's rise from comedy skits to red carpet fame

Dolly Singh has 1.6 million Instagram followers. (Image: @dollysingh/Instagram)

Digital content creator Dolly Singh is attending the illustrious Cannes Film Festival this year in her red carpet debut at the international level.

Singh has recently transitioned to acting and has worked in the Netflix series "Bhaag Beanie Bhaag," portraying the character of Kapi Kapadia, the best friend of the protagonist played by Swara Bhaskar. She also had a role in “Modern Love Mumbai”.

But nothing fell into her lap. Hailing from a humble background in Nainital, she now speaks openly about her family's financial struggles, something she once tried to conceal. "I would run away from reality and pretended to be well-to-do... Thankfully, I have some perspective now," she confessed during an interview with YourStory.

Singh’s path to success has been paved with both triumphs and mistakes.

As a child, she faced the dilemma of going against the expectations of her parents and teachers when she chose to pursue Humanities for higher education.

Reflecting on her childhood, Singh recalled the limited wardrobe she had while growing up. With only two pairs of clothes per year, she had to make them last throughout the seasons, whether going to the market or attending a wedding. It was during her visits to the temple that she would offer a simple prayer: "To have a closet full of clothes and shoes."

Now, she has a walk-in closet, which she showed to her YouTube followers in a blog and has stylists helping her prep for Cannes.

From an early age, Singh just had one dream - to be famous.

Singh enrolled in the National Institute of Fashion Technology after graduating from the University of Delhi. Witnessing the success of fashion bloggers like her best friend Komal Pandey, she decided to embark on her own blogging journey. Her blog, Spill the Sass, aimed to provide pocket-friendly fashion tips and create outfits from existing wardrobes.

Early in her career, Dolly joined iDiva, where she portrayed the role of a South-Delhi Girl in short, humorous videos. Her character gained unexpected popularity and led to the creation of another beloved persona, “Raju ki Mummy”, inspired by her own mother. The overwhelming response from viewers emboldened Singh to create her own videos, even as 15-second reels were gaining popularity.



Her career took off and she even bought her parents a house in Nainital. Her parents run a gift shop in Mall Road, Nainital.

Singh plans to stay around nine days at the Cannes Film Festival where she is planning to attend screenings as well. After the event, she wants to extend her holiday in the French Riviera for a much needed break.