    Dolce & Gabbana says it will no longer use fur in collections from 2022

    "Dolce & Gabbana is working towards a more sustainable future that can't contemplate the use of animal fur," communications officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

    AFP
    February 02, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
    Dolce & Gabbana joins a long line of luxury brands seeking more humane alternatives.

    Dolce & Gabbana joins a long line of luxury brands seeking more humane alternatives.

    Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana announced Tuesday it would no longer use fur in its collections from this year, joining a long line of luxury brands seeking more humane alternatives.

    "Dolce & Gabbana is working towards a more sustainable future that can't contemplate the use of animal fur," communications officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

    But to preserve the skills of the master furriers, the company said it would "continue to collaborate with these artisans in the creation of eco-fur garments and accessories, a sustainable faux fur alternative that uses recycled and recyclable materials".

    Once a statement of wealth and status, animal fur has fallen heavily out of favour among designers in recent years, with fashion giants Chanel and Gucci among those stopping its use.

    Some like Armani have also halted the use of Angora wool due to concerns about cruelty in raising Angora rabbits and harvesting their fur.
    AFP
    Tags: #Dolce & Gabbana #Fur
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 08:40 am
