Dogs drag 51-yr-old woman from wheelchair, rip her ear off in horrific attack from Australia

In a horrifying incident from Australia, a woman was rushed to the hospital after dogs dragged her out of her wheelchair to attack her. The attack took place on a 51-year-old woman in in Palm Island, off Townsville, on Monday night. The dogs even ripped off her ear and she was also bitten on her neck, head and arm, the police told 7News.

It is believed that the woman might have broken her arm during the attack. After being rushed to the island's hospital, she was flown to Townsville University Hospital in a serious condition. She lost her entire right ear according to ABC News.

A spokesperson of the hospital informed that the woman is now in a stable condition.

The Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council confirmed that they located the two dogs and euthanised them, as per ABC News. In addition, the owner of the dogs has been given a notice to comply with the by-laws to restrain their other dogs.

The name of the woman was not released. She also underwent a surgery after the horror attack.