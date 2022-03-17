'Doglapan chodo': Ashneer Grover to Bharat Pe board after being accused of selling T20 World Cup passes for crores

Ashneer Grover with BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer (left) and General Counsel at BharatPe Sumeet Singh (centre). (Image credit: @Ashneer_Grover/Twitter)

Amid allegations that Ashneer Grover pocketed crores after selling thousands of free passes during ICC Mens’ T20 World Cup 2021, the businessman on Thursday hit back at the BharatPe board and, especially its CEO Suhail Sameer.



What BharatPe Board thinks I am doing at ICC World Cup “10 ka 2, 10 ka 2, 10 ka 2 - aye sahab mangta hai kya ticket black mein ?!” What I am actually doing is ensuring Suhail Sameer and @sumeetsingh29 don’t drink silly the hospitality section dry. Kuchh nahi mila to kuchh bhi !!! pic.twitter.com/jI7vmWDECx

"What BharatPe Board thinks I am doing at ICC World Cup '10 ka 2, 10 ka 2, 10 ka 2 - aye sahab mangta hai kya ticket black mein ?!' What I am actually doing is ensuring Suhail Sameer and Sumeet Singh don’t drink silly the hospitality section dry. Kuchh nahi mila to kuchh bhi!!! (sic)" Grover tweeted with a photo of the trio possibly from the T20 World Cup last year.

He soon followed it up with another tweet, using his trademark dialogue from the business reality show Shark Tank India of which he was a judge.

Ashneer Grover was reacting to a report by news agency IANS according to which, he allegedly sold thousands of free passes during ICC Mens’ T20 World Cup 2021 and pocketed a couple of crores from the sale of most of those passes.

BharatPe was the global partner of the tournament. Generally, a global partner gets around 700 free passes for one match and the fintech platform had thousands of passes to distribute, and most of which were allegedly sold, sources close to the development told IANS.

Grover, the report claims, allegedly sold each pass for at least 750 dirhams (approximately Rs 15,000) and in the process, made several crores, which were allegedly deposited in a Dubai account.

Some BharatPe employees told IANS that they were given passes for the common stands but not the VIP ones. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 was hosted by the UAE and Oman across four venues -- Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat -- from October 17. The final of the tournament was played in Dubai on November 14. Sixteen teams participated in the tournament.

