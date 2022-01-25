MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Dogecoin: Elon Musk’s condition for eating McDonald’s Happy Meal on TV

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is the richest person in the world, is known for influencing the value of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin through his social media comments.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST
Elon Musk had announced on January 14 that Dogecoin could be used to buy Tesla merchandise.

Elon Musk had announced on January 14 that Dogecoin could be used to buy Tesla merchandise.


Tesla boss Elon Musk will eat McDonald's Happy Meal on television on one condition: if the American fast-food chain accepts meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Happy Meal is a kid's meal sold by McDonald's in a red cardboard box with its logo on it. The meal comes with a toy.

The Tesla chief executive officer (CEO), who is the richest person in the world, is known for influencing the value of Dogecoin through his social media comments. His tweet on January 25 got more than 54,000 likes in a matter of minutes.

On January 14, the billionaire had announced that Dogecoin could be used to buy Tesla merchandise. Elon Musk’s tweet led to a sharp increase in the value of the digital currency.

Close

Related stories

Musk has also described dogecoin as “people’s crypto”. His comments have helped the meme coin surge 5,859 per cent over 2021, according to data from Coinbase website.

In October, Musk had said that his cryptocurrency holdings were limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

In an interview with Time magazine, the Tesla and SpaceX chief had added that when came to transactions per day, Dogecoin was a better currency.

“The transaction value of Bitcoin is low and the cost per transaction is high. At least at a space level, it is suitable as a store of value. But fundamentally, Bitcoin is not a good substitute for transactional currency,” Elon Musk told the magazine. “Even though it was created as a silly joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions. The total transaction flow that you do with Dogecoin is… transactions per day has much higher potential than Bitcoin.”

The entrepreneur added that Dogecoin could be inflationary, “And that’s actually good because it encourages people to spend, rather than sort of hoard as a store of value,” he said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cryptocurrency #Dogecoin #Elon Musk #McDonalds
first published: Jan 25, 2022 06:39 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.