Dog saves owner who fell off 70-foot cliff in California forest

A dog helped save her owner's life after he fell 70-feet (Image credit: NCSSAR/Facebook)

A man who lay injured after falling 70-feet off a cliff has his dog to thank for his rescue. The border collie, named Sal, led members of the search and rescue team to his injured owner, thereby saving his life, reports CBS.

The dog’s owner, a 53-year-old man, fell off a cliff while hiking in a forest in California’s Nevada County. He was with his dog at the time.

According to a Facebook post from Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue, the man suffered a broken hip and broken ribs in the fall. This happened on July 12, but it was only a day later that he was able to reach an area with network coverage and call for help.

Twenty-five members of the search and rescue team were sent to look for the injured hiker, but what happened next has led to the man’s dog, Sal, being hailed a true hero.

"At first we didn't believe it because it sounded like a movie," Sargent Dennis Haack of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue told KCRA. "When they came back and actually described it to us, the reality was that they had followed the dog directly to the victim."

It turned out that Sal ran more than 180 metres to find two members of the rescue party and lead them back to his owner. The clever pooch not only managed to find help, he also jumped and danced around them until they realised he was trying to lead them somewhere.

“Sal was jumping up and down and spinning around in circles," Haack said. "He took them right to the victim."

The man was discovered under a camouflage tarp. Search and rescue team members were able to transport him to a landing zone where a helicopter was waiting to airlift him to the hospital.

Sal was treated to a “well-deserved dinner” after the ordeal. He is being looked after by a local non-profit while his owner recovers from his injuries in the hospital.