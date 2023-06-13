Dog of Indian-origin climber dies weeks after owner reported missing on Mt Everest

Latte's life had not been an easy one before she found solace in Shrinivas and Sushma's care. (Images: @ChainedDogAwarenessSingapore/Facebook)

A dog belonging to missing Indian-origin, Singaporean climber Shrinivas Sainis has tragically died weeks after the latter could not be located during an expedition to Mount Everest. The canine, named Latte, had been a faithful companion to Shrinivas up until his ill-fated expedition to Mount Everest.

As Shrinivas embarked on his two-month-long quest to conquer Mount Everest, Latte seemed to sense that something was amiss. According to a Facebook post by Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS), Latte's appetite began to wane, signaling her distress. Concerned about her condition, Shrinivas and his wife, Sushma Soma, sought medical attention for the ailing canine.

A subsequent blood test revealed high kidney values, but no major abnormalities were detected. However, as the days passed, Latte's health took a sharp downturn.

On May 19, the same day Shrinivas reached the summit of Everest and subsequently went missing, Latte's body "completely broke down." She started vomiting blood at home and experienced a seizure after being taken to the clinic.

It was then discovered that Latte was suffering from third-stage kidney failure and had a 3cm tumour suspected to be a pheochromocytoma—an adrenal gland tumour. Realising the gravity of the situation, CDAS made a heartfelt appeal to the public for donations to cover Latte's medical treatment costs.

Latte's life had not been an easy one before she found solace in Shrinivas and Sushma's care. Chained to a small bathroom for most of her life, she had been rescued by CDAS.

Sushma Soma, in a tribute post on Instagram, revealed that Latte had been returned by a previous adoptive family after biting them 11 times in a single week. When Latte was taken in by Shrinivas two years ago, she initially exhibited hostile behaviour, biting both of them and displaying aggression on a daily basis.

"She bit both of us, bared her teeth angrily on a daily basis, and did not allow us to get anywhere close to her face," shared Soma, reflecting on the initial challenges they faced with Latte. However, over time, the wary canine gradually grew to love her new family.

Soma recounted the ways in which Latte showed affection, such as sitting in on her practice sessions, barking during work calls, and even offering her paw to share oat milk.

Just four days before the dog’s procedure on June 9, Latte's condition took a sudden turn for the worse. She began shivering uncontrollably, vomiting, and was unable to eat. CDAS admitted her to Beecroft for urgent treatment, but her condition continued to deteriorate rapidly, leaving her in pain and unable to eat.

After this, CDAS made the difficult choice to put Latte to sleep.