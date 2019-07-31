Dog breed that tracked down Osama will now guard Delhi Metro

Bomb blasts and fidayeen attacks have ripped apart the country’s national capital several times in the past. While the incidence of such attacks has gone down drastically over the years, the threat of something similar always looms large, especially near key installations in New Delhi such as the airport, metro stations, etc.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) keeps a close, round-the-clock watch on such key establishments, making sure there is no repeat of any untoward incident. To ramp up their security measures, the forces would now be deploying a special breed of dogs that would help them with their daily duties.

A Zee News report states that one of the most athletic dog breeds around the world – Belgian Malinois – has been roped in by the CISF for the job. This particular breed is known to be fantastic guards and can also sniff out suspicious objects easily if trained properly.

Their sleuth-like abilities are quite well known, and it is said that it was Belgian Malinois dogs who helped track down Al Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden. Dogs of the same breed are also deployed to guard the White House, which houses the president of the United States.

These dogs have reportedly become a part of the CISF team and will be tasked with guarding several Delhi Metro stations. Troopers of the security force hope that, after receiving training, the dogs will be able to aid in detecting explosives and narcotics.

This is not the first time that Belgian Malinois dogs will be deployed in India. The CISF took their help to nab Naxals in 2011, and they are also deputed in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to hunt down poachers.

Apart from Belgian Malinois, the CISF’s dog squad also includes Labradors, German Shepherds, and Cocker Spaniels.