Does the Honor 20 Pro have what it takes to dethrone the OnePlus 7 Pro? Find out in our comparison

The OnePlus 7 Pro has faced stiff competition since its release with Asus launching the Zenfone 6, Samsung bringing the price of their Galaxy S10 handsets down and Google launching a mid-range Pixel. But the OnePlus 7 Pro is set to face its toughest opponent yet.

Honor recently took the lid off its latest flagship handset, the Honor 20 Pro, which is nearly identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro in almost every way. Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Honor 20 Pro features a notch-less display, a 111 overall DxOMark camera score, a near-similar price and a 7nm SoC. With both phones so similarly placed on paper; how do you choose which one’s better?

Performance

First, let’s take a look at performance. The Honor 20 Pro sports Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 SoC, while the OnePlus 7 Pro features the Snapdragon 855 chipset. While both chips feature 7nm architecture, the Snapdragon 855 edges out the Kirin 980 in performance. The OnePlus 7 Pro also tops the Honor 20 Pro in Geekbench tests. The 7 Pro also features UFS 3.0 storage, which also helps improve storage quality and boosts the overall speed of the device. Winner: OnePlus 7 Pro

Camera

In terms of camera, both smartphone rear camera setups have similar DxOMark scores. The triple camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro and Honor 20 Pro is quite similar with both devices using a 48-megapixel primary Sony sensor with Honor’s f/1.4 aperture beating out the OnePlus’ f/1.6. The 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and 8-megapixel f/2.5 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom are available on both devices. But the Honor 20 Pro may have a slight advantage owing to its fourth 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera lens. The Honor 20 Pro’s 32-megapixel camera also holds a slight edge over the OnePlus 7 Pro’s 16-megapixel shooter. Winner: Honor 20 Pro

Display

In terms of display, both phones feature near-bezel-less, notch-free screens with the Honor 20 Pro adopting the punch-hole display as compared to the pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the OLED 90Hz screen on the OnePlus 7 Pro is leaps ahead of Honor’s LCD panel. Winner: OnePlus 7 Pro

Battery

Both the OnePlus 7 Pro and Honor 20 Pro feature a 4,000 mAh battery with OnePlus getting 30W fast-charging support compared to Honor’s 22.5W fast-charging. However, the 90Hz OLED display can be a disadvantage here as it can be a battery hog. Winner: Honor 20 Pro

Operating System

Both phones will run on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with OnePlus’ Oxygen OS and Honor’s Magic UI skin. The OnePlus Oxygen OS is said to offer an almost ‘pure’ Android experience as compared to Honor’s Magic UI. In terms of the operating system, Honor is facing a losing a battle with the US government cracking down on Huawei and Google revoking its Android license, things don’t look good for Honor, at least on the software front.