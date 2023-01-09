Does scribbling on bank note make it invalid? Government's fact-check

Bank notes do not become invalid if they have scribblings on them and continue to be legal tender, the government said on Sunday, busting claims that notes with anything written on them become invalid.

A widely-shared forwarded message falsely claimed that as per the new guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), “writing anything on new notes makes them invalid and it will no longer be a legal tender”.

The fact-checking unit of the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday clarified that this is fake.

“No, bank notes with scribbling are not invalid and continue to be legal tender,” PIB Fact Check tweeted.

The government also urged people to not scribble on currency notes.

“Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office and the Finance Ministry retweeted the post.

The RBI’s Clean Note Policy is aimed to give people good quality currency notes and coins while the soiled notes are withdrawn out of circulation. In November 2001, the central bank had instructed banks to do away with stapling of note packets and to introduce banding the packets with paper or polythene bands so that the life of the currency notes is increased. The Reserve Bank had also instructed banks to issue only good quality clean notes to the public and refrain from recycling the soiled notes received by them over their counters.

Moneycontrol News

