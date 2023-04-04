 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Doctors remove iron rod from rectum of 17-year-old boy in Odisha

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

It was a critical operation to remove the iron rod without causing any harm to other parts of the patient's body, doctors said.

The patient is in a good condition after the surgery, doctors said. (Representational image)

A team of doctors at the state-run MKCG Medical College and Hospital here successfully removed an iron rod which was stuck inside the anus of a 17-year-old boy of Kandhamal district.

The rod had pierced the anus of the boy after he fell from an asbestos roof of a building at Subarnagiri village on Saturday.

About 60cm of the 150cm-long rod, with a radius of around 3cm, penetrated the anus of the teenager identified as Shakti Pataguru, causing injuries to his rectum and sigmoid colon, said a doctor, who operated upon him.

The team of doctors, comprising five surgeons, took around five hours to remove the rod by conducting a critical operation on the patient , said Siba Prasad Das, head of the department of General Surgery.