Doctors reattach boy’s head to his neck in miracle surgery

Suleiman Hassan is recovering after an internal decapitation (Image credit: Hadassah Medical Center/Facebook)

Surgeons in Israel performed an extremely rare and complex operation to successfully reattach a boy’s head to his neck, the Jerusalem hospital announced on Wednesday. The 12-year-old boy had suffered an internal decapitation after being hit by a car while he was riding his bicycle.

According to the Times of Israel, Suleiman Hassan’s skull detached from the top vertebrae of his spine after the car hit him. The 12-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank was airlifted to Hadassah Medical Center, where doctors realised the ligaments holding the posterior base of his skull had become extremely damaged.

The condition is officially known as bilateral atlanto occipital joint dislocation. It is a very rare type of injury, especially in children.



“We fought for the boy’s life,” said Dr. Ohad Einav, one of the surgeons who operated on Hassan. “The procedure itself is very complicated and took several hours. While in the operating room, we used new plates and fixations in the damaged area… Our ability to save the child was thanks to our knowledge and the most innovative technology in the operating room,” he added.

Einav is one of the handful of orthopedic surgeons in Israel who specialise in trauma surgery for spinal injuries. He emphasized how fortunate and rare it was for Hassan to suffer “no neurological deficits or sensory or motor dysfunction” after the accident and surgery.

According to i24 News, Einav and his team said that survival rate in such cases is only 50%, which makes Hassan’s recovery all the more miraculous. The boy is now wearing a neck brace and still under close monitoring by Hadassah Medical Center staff.