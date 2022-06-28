Doctors mystified by 233 coins, screws and magnets found inside man’s stomach

Doctors in Turkey were left baffled after discovering coins, nails, pieces of glass and magnets – among other odds and ends – inside a man’s stomach.

Burhan Demir took his younger brother to the hospital after he began complaining of severe abdominal pain, according to a report in The Metro.

Demir’s younger brother, identified only as patient Z, underwent an endoscopy with ultrasound and X-ray scans where doctors were stunned to discover hundreds of items inside his stomach. These items included one-lira coins, screws, magnets, batteries, pieces of glass and stones.

Doctors were able to remove 233 items from the 35-year-old’s stomach.

According to Gulf News, one of the doctors, Dr Benici, said, “during the surgery, we saw that one or two of the nails had passed through the stomach wall.

“We saw that there were two metal pieces and two stones of different sizes in the large intestine.

“We found that there were batteries, magnets, nails, coins, pieces of glass and screws. We cleaned his stomach completely.”

It is not clear how the objects ended up inside the man’s stomach, but doctors say such situations usually arise when objects are ingested in childhood.

“It is not a situation we see in adults, it is mostly in childhood and unconsciously swallowed foreign bodies,” said Dr Benici.