Doctors find 62 spoons in UP man's stomach. He’d been eating them for a year

Over 60 steel spoons were found inside the stomach of a man in UP (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)

Doctors in Uttar Pradesh found 62 steel spoons inside the stomach of a man who complained of severe stomach ache. The bizarre incident was reported from Muzaffarnagar.



UP | 62 spoons have been taken out from the stomach of 32-year-old patient, Vijay in Muzaffarnagar. We asked him if he ate those spoons & he agreed. Operation lasted for around 2 hours, he is currently in ICU. Patient has been eating spoons for 1 year: Dr Rakesh Khurrana (27.09) pic.twitter.com/tmqnfWJ2lY

Doctors at a private hospital in Muzaffarnagar had to perform a two-hour operation on the 32-year-old patient, identified only as Vijay, to remove the spoons lodged in his stomach. He is currently kept under observation in the ICU, where his condition has been described as serious.

Dr Rakesh Khurrana, one of the doctors who treated Vijay, told news agency ANI that he had been eating spoons for a year. “We asked him if he ate those spoons and he agreed,” said Dr Khurrana.

However, according to a Times of India report, Vijay had been admitted to a de-addiction centre one year ago by his family. His family members allege that Vijay was "made to eat spoons at the centre for a year by those managing the de-addiction centre".

All 62 spoons were successfully removed from the patient’s stomach. No police complaint has been filed in the matter so far, but a family friend said they would consider approaching the police in case Vijay’s allegations of being made to swallow spoons turn out to be true.