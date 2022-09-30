English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Doctors find 62 spoons in UP man's stomach. He’d been eating them for a year

    Doctors at a private hospital in Muzaffarnagar had to perform a two-hour operation to remove 62 steel spoons from the patient's stomach.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST
    Over 60 steel spoons were found inside the stomach of a man in UP (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)

    Over 60 steel spoons were found inside the stomach of a man in UP (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)


    Doctors in Uttar Pradesh found 62 steel spoons inside the stomach of a man who complained of severe stomach ache. The bizarre incident was reported from Muzaffarnagar.

    Doctors at a private hospital in Muzaffarnagar had to perform a two-hour operation on the 32-year-old patient, identified only as Vijay, to remove the spoons lodged in his stomach. He is currently kept under observation in the ICU, where his condition has been described as serious.

    Dr Rakesh Khurrana, one of the doctors who treated Vijay, told news agency ANI that he had been eating spoons for a year. “We asked him if he ate those spoons and he agreed,” said Dr Khurrana.

    However, according to a Times of India report, Vijay had been admitted to a de-addiction centre one year ago by his family. His family members allege that Vijay was "made to eat spoons at the centre for a year by those managing the de-addiction centre".

    All 62 spoons were successfully removed from the patient’s stomach. No police complaint has been filed in the matter so far, but a family friend said they would consider approaching the police in case Vijay’s allegations of being made to swallow spoons turn out to be true.
    Tags: #Muzaffarnagar #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 04:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.