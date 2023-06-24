Doctor saves woman in cardiac arrest on Bengaluru-Delhi Indigo flight

Sources said that the emergency happened on a Indigo flight 6E 869, which took off from Bengaluru towards Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

A doctor came to the rescue of an elderly woman who suffered a cardiac arrest midair on a Bengaluru-Delhi Indigo flight. Sources said that the emergency happened on a Indigo flight 6E 869, which took off from the city on Wednesday afternoon.

As the aircraft flew to the national capital, the woman-identified as 60-year-old Rosamma- said that she was feeling uneasy and was facing breathing difficulties. The airline crew came for help and an announcement was made calling for a doctor onboard.

Fortunately, a doctor, identified as Niranthara Ganesh from Bengaluru, was one the same flight and came to the woman's rescue.

"I was travelling to Delhi on some personal work and I heard the announcement on the plane. I quickly checked on the elderly woman passenger who had collapsed on the airplane floor. Her pulse was feeble and I suspected she was having a cardiac arrest," she told The Times of India.

As per sources, the doctor gave the woman cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and resuscitated her.

"Fortunately, she responded well and I made her sit up. I secured the emergency medical kit onboard which was in good condition with all the essential medicines, and gave her the necessary medication. She started getting better. She needed to be admitted to a hospital soon for further treatment, which I informed the IndiGo crew," the doctor added.

After the flight reached Delhi, the woman was taken to a hospital for further medical treatment. She was accompanied by a relative on the flight and later, the woman's condition was said to be stable.

