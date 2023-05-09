Doctor climbs on woman's belly, rips newborn baby's head off during delivery: reports

The baby's body has been reportedly handed over the family by the hospital for burial. (Representational)

A horrifying incident at a hospital in Brazil has sparked outrage and shock around the world. A doctor is being investigated by police after allegedly pulling a newborn baby’s head off during delivery. The incident, which happened on May 1, reportedly took place at the Hospital das Clinicas da UFMG in the Santa Efigenia area of Belo Horizonte.

According to reports, the baby’s father was called in to observe the delivery alongside the mother's mother. The father claimed to have witnessed his daughter blinking and moving her lips as she was born, indicating that she was alive and well. However, things took a gruesome turn when the unnamed obstetrician allegedly climbed onto the mother’s belly and “ripped off the child’s head”.

The family of the deceased baby girl has accused the hospital of attempting to cover up the incident by pressuring them to sign documents that contained certain conditions. The family’s report to the police claims that the documents stated the autopsy had been performed at the hospital, that the child’s body had already been examined, and that the body “would not be forwarded to the Legal Medical Institute (IML)” for analysis.

The doctor apparently sent an apology letter to the parents after the incident.

Later, the family was approached by a social worker who said the hospital has agreed to cover the cost of the newborn’s funeral provided they sign the documents citing certain conditions.

The family’s lawyer has stated that the parents refused to sign the papers and filed a complaint with the police. The baby’s body was reportedly sent to the IML for further examination. Speaking to Itatiaia, the hospital stated that it “deeply regretted” the case and said they would “make every effort to investigate the facts” as they waited for the autopsy report.

The baby’s body was reportedly due for release yesterday for burial.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with people calling for justice for the deceased baby girl and her family.