Do gel manicures increase cancer risks? What a new study found

A routine beauty treatment could actually contribute to increased cancer risk. Researchers have long suspected that ultraviolet nail dryers used during gel manicures could contribute to higher risk of skin cancer. A study published earlier this month indicates they might be right.

The study published in the journal Nature Communications found that radiation from UV nail dryers can damage DNA and lead to cancer-causing mutation in cells.

“The findings contribute to data already published regarding the harmful effects of (ultraviolet) radiation and show direct cell death and damage to tissue that can lead to skin cancer,” said Dr. Julia Curtis, an assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Utah, according to CNN. Dr Curtis was not involved in the study.

A news release on the study said that UV nail dryer “are a common fixture in nail salons, and generally use a particular spectrum of UV light (340-395nm) to cure the chemicals used in gel manicures. While tanning beds use a different spectrum of UV light (280-400nm) that studies have conclusively proven to be carcinogenic, the spectrum used in the nail dryers has not been well studied.”

“If you look at the way these devices are presented, they are marketed as safe, with nothing to be concerned about,” said Ludmil Alexandrov, a professor of bioengineering at UC San Diego. “But to the best of our knowledge, no one has actually studied these devices and how they affect human cells at the molecular and cellular levels until now.” For the study, researchers at the University of California San Diego exposed human and mice cells to UV light. They found that after 20 minutes, 20 to 30% of cells were dying. Three consecutive exposures for 20 minutes each led to 65% to 70% of cells dying, while the remaining experience mitochondrial and DNA damage. Related stories Republic Day 2023 parade: Egyptian contingent marches on Kartavya Path. Watch

A metallic sphere, dubbed as an 'UFO sighting', caught on camera in Iraq in 2016

Moneycontrol News