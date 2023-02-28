 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DLF's KP Singh, 91, on finding love again after wife's death

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

KP Singh, Chairman Emeritus of the DLF Group, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about finding love again after losing his wife to cancer.

KP Singh, 91, stepped back from active management after his wife's death in 2018.

KP Singh, Chairman Emeritus of the DLF Group, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about finding love again after losing his wife to cancer. KP Singh, 91, was married to Indira Singh, the daughter of DLF founder Raghvendra Singh, for more than six decades. After losing his wife to cancer in 2018, Singh took a step back from active company management. In his recent interview with CNBC-TV18, he opened up about the loneliness he experienced after his wife’s death, why he decided to reduce his role in management and about finding love again.

“I had an excellent married life. My wife was not just my wife, but was a wonderful supporting friend to me. We were highly compatible. We grew together,” said KP Singh.

After Indira Singh’s death in 2018, the billionaire real estate developer said he started experiencing a disconnect from his work. “Naturally, if you lose a partner of 65 years, you can't be the same. You're thinking differently…” he said. With this in mind, KP Singh felt it was time for his son to shoulder more responsibility, and for him to take a step back.

"I do believe when you reach the age of 90, you must give up active management of a listed company. So, I though it's time my son takes over and I become Emeritus," he said, adding that his son was doing a good job of taking DLF forward.