DLF's KP Singh, 91, on finding love again after wife's death

KP Singh, 91, stepped back from active management after his wife's death in 2018.

KP Singh, Chairman Emeritus of the DLF Group, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about finding love again after losing his wife to cancer. KP Singh, 91, was married to Indira Singh, the daughter of DLF founder Raghvendra Singh, for more than six decades. After losing his wife to cancer in 2018, Singh took a step back from active company management. In his recent interview with CNBC-TV18, he opened up about the loneliness he experienced after his wife’s death, why he decided to reduce his role in management and about finding love again.

“I had an excellent married life. My wife was not just my wife, but was a wonderful supporting friend to me. We were highly compatible. We grew together,” said KP Singh.

After Indira Singh’s death in 2018, the billionaire real estate developer said he started experiencing a disconnect from his work. “Naturally, if you lose a partner of 65 years, you can't be the same. You're thinking differently…” he said. With this in mind, KP Singh felt it was time for his son to shoulder more responsibility, and for him to take a step back.

"I do believe when you reach the age of 90, you must give up active management of a listed company. So, I though it's time my son takes over and I become Emeritus," he said, adding that his son was doing a good job of taking DLF forward.

As for himself, Singh is happy to have met a new partner. He recalled that before his wife passed away, she asked him not to give up on life.

“'The biggest wish of a happily married couple is that they go together and no one is left behind'. "But in this case, what is happening is, you are doing your best, but I'm going now in a matter of few months. So when I'm gone, you have a life ahead of you. Give me one promise. Make your life. Don't give up because that is not going to help. This life will never come back to you,’” he quoted her as saying.

Singh revealed that a couple of years after his wife’s death, he met Sheena. “I was very lucky that I met a very charming person who is my partner now. Her name is Sheena. She's one of the best persons in my life,” he said. “She's energetic. She keeps me on my toes. And she has a wonderful set of friends all over the world. So I go with them. Whenever I slightly feel like I want to slow down, she pushes me to move. So therefore, I would say a substantial part of my being where I am today, that goes to her.”