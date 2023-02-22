 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Viral photo: Massive crowd at DLF office to buy Rs 7 crore flats, 1,137 homes sold in 3 days

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Feb 22, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

The project, Arbour, is DLF's first high-rise condominium after nearly 10 years.

Buyers interested in DLF's project Arbour gather at the company office. (Image credit: @WeekendInvestng/Twitter)

Real estate major DLF, that launched a new luxury project in Gurgaon, appears to have been a hit with buyers as a photo of interested parties crowding the company office is viral on social media. The company is expected to have sold 1,137 flats within three days.

Founder of Weekendinvesting Alok Jain shared a picture of people lining up at the DLF office and tweeted: "Where is the real estate slowdown?"

Later, Jain said that a DLF broker told him the entire project of 1,137 flats were sold out for Rs 7 crore each in three days.

The project, titled Arbour, is DLF's first high-rise condominium after nearly 10 years. The last project which they completed was Crest and Camellias and the company has been focusing on generating cash by executing low-rise independent floors in DLF City, New Gurgaon and Panchkula.