‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ actor marries herself, shares pic with sindoor

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Kanishka Soni has married herself in another instance of sologamy, which is fast becoming a popular trend worldwide.

Kanishka Soni, 35, explained her decision to marry herself in an Instagram post Thursday, writing: “I know you guys have been raising lots of questions on my self marriage decision. I truly believe in Indian culture and here is my point of view on why I chose to live in solitude.”

Soni explained that marriage for her goes beyond sex. “Marriage is not about sex. It’s about love and honesty one seeks and I have lost that faith and believe … so it’s better to live alone and love myself than seeking it in the outside world where it’s difficult to find,” she wrote.

She also addressed criticism that her ‘self marriage’ went against Indian culture or that she had been “drunk” when she married herself. “I am so Indian by heart that I have never tried alcohol or any other stuff even after staying for long in the film industry,” she wrote, adding that she was now focusing on her career in Hollywood.

On August 6, the Diya Aur Baati Hum actor had announced her marriage to herself in an Instagram post. She shared a photo which shows her with sindoor on her forehead and mangalsutra around her neck.



“Married to myself,” she captioned the picture. “I don’t need any man ever... I am happy always alone and in solitude with my guitar.”

Earlier this year, a woman in Gujarat made the news for marrying herself, complete with mehendi and haldi ceremonies leading up to the big day.