Diwali Parties 2020: Digital, remote and chef-catered

The Maldives. Goa. Jaipur

Take your pick. India’s, rather north India and, to an extent, Mumbai’s extravagant card parties and Diwali bashes have moved out of the cities that are still struggling with COVID and pollution, into far more pleasant climes. “Most Delhiites have fled to other cities,” says party organiser and wedding planner Neeta Raheja. “There may be some intimate, small Diwali parties at some homes, but the capital is bereft of its annual party fix.”

The exodus is serious and real as people, exhausted by of all those pesky social distancing norms and restrictions, head out.

While the Maldives has set up travel bubbles with India for short-term stays, Goa, Jaipur and amazingly, Alibaug, have witnessed the mass migration of luxurians who have hired expensive villas, brought along their friends and family and intend to stay the entire festive season, Diwali to New Year.

Divya Rathod

Among them are Delhi resident and food entrepreneur Divya Rathod who hired a private jet who ferry her two dogs, including a husky, to Goa where her home for the next four months is a six-room villa in Siolim. “I am not alone. With me are my two sisters and my brother and his wife. Our friends, too, have come down to Goa and have rented a villa close-by for Diwali. We will be hosting a Diwali card party at our temporary Goa home.”

Sahil Shah

Mumbai diamond merchant Sahil Shah meanwhile has taken off to Rajasthan, where the restrictions are few and the COVID numbers low. A haveli on the edge of Jodhpur is home for the next three weeks. “I have some friends who are from Rajput families. Two of them are from the extended Jodhpur royal family and their Diwali parties are rather famous. Rajasthan allows intimate parties of 20 to 30 people, so we have pretty much shifted our Diwali bash to Jodhpur.” On agenda: soaring above the Jodhpur sky in a balloon, an eight-hour drive into the Jaisalmer desert, and a card party on the night before Diwali.

Tourists return to Goa. Courtesy: Goa tourism

COVID may have stolen the famous Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh’s Diwali bashes of its razzmatazz, but the party has shifted somewhere else. While the exodus into Jaipur or Jodhpur is short term, Goa is already ruing the presence of partygoers, many of who have taken up villas for months on end. Good for business, good four tourism, but terrible for the locals. “The people who have come from other cities in hordes follow no social distancing rules. The bars are packed, the hotels are packed, they do not wear a mask, it is chaos,” says restauranteur David Coutinho who runs the Café Toma on a north Goa beach.

There is a strange division between the locals who are masked and cautious and the holidaying/partying/working from Goa crowds who believe they left the virus behind in their city and arrived in a COVID-free parallel universe.

But many have stayed back in their city instead of joining the fleeing COVID refugees, as Goans now call them. And this is where the omnipresent digital universe has been of major assistance.

Baazi Games

Apps and websites such as Baazi Games, Stickpool and Pocket52 are gaining currency to play both poker and the Diwali staple, Teen Patti. According to Baazi Games CEO Navkiram Singh, his app is offering special online card games for Diwali and people can log in from different locations to play. Stickpool has registered a five-time spike in its user base, even as Delhi just registered a new high of 8,000 daily cases. There is a warning here: choose a site or app that is recognised by the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF).

Private dining at home

Intimate family dinners, though, are still on agenda, many bordering on extravagance. Chef Manish Mehrotra of Indian Accent says they have been hosting at least two to three dinner parties at people’s homes and the pace is picking up as Diwali approaches. “It costs a minimum of Rs one lakh to host an Indian Accent-style dinner at home,” he says. “We take our entire infrastructure and paraphernalia along. It isn’t easy to create the Indian Accent experience at home.”

Gauri Devidayal, founder of The Table in Mumbai, has extended her delivery and home experiences vertical, set up during the pandemic, to neighbouring beach town Alibaug, a mainland beach town at a short cruise across the Arabian Sea, where many of the city’s elite own lavish farmhouses. “The Alibaug delivery business made sense since many of our patrons had moved there and we also have a base and farm there,” she says.

At Masque, Chef Prateek Sandhu has planned 10-course-long special catered menu for Diwali-at-home. Yazu, the pan-Asian Supper Club has launched a virtual dining experience, allowing people to use the digital space for conducting Diwali parties with a curated food experience.

Deepali Nandwani is a journalist who keeps a close watch on the world of luxury.

It may not be the flashiest Diwali party you have had, but struggling as we are to open safely and stay home, Diwali 2020 is likely to be marked by home-catered parties and digital bashes. There are Goa, Maldives and Jaipur to escape to, of course.