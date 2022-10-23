Diwali 2022: Wishes to share with your family and friends

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated in a grand fashion across India on October 24. Families and friends will get together to light up their homes and worship.

If you are away from your loved ones, send them these thoughtful wishes to make their Diwali special:

Diwali brings the light that gives hope over despair. May your spirit be uplifted as you look forward to good times ahead. Happy Diwali.

The festival of lights demands extra-special wishes.

I wish you a blessed Diwali. May good health and fortune always be with you.

Bring out the lights, enjoy the sparkle and let every moment be the best. Happy Diwali to you.

I may be far from you but I wish you are always embraced by love and light. Happy Diwali.

Wish people you love health and prosperity.

Enjoy all the sweets and light all the diyas. Wish you a very Happy Diwali.

May your life and future be as bright as streets on Diwali. All my love and best wishes to you.

May life bring you lots of success and adventure. Happy Diwali to you.

I wish you are your family have a Diwali filled with the light of happiness and prosperity.

May the gods shower you with blessings. Have a very happy and safe Diwali.

This Diwali, let us all light lamps of truth, love and peace and dispel the darkness of hatred, falsehood and war. Happy Diwali.

Let this festive season be a reminder to us to always stay hopeful. Happy Diwali.