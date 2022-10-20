English
    Diwali 2022: Here’s a look at 5 other countries that also celebrate the festival of lights

    Diwali or Deepavali is a major festival in India, celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains. Here is a look at five other countries that also celebrate Diwali.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST
    Diwali is celebrated with great fervour in many countries

    Diwali or Deepavali is a major festival in India, celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains. Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil, of light over darkness. The festival of lights is marked by lighting lamps, making rangolis, cleaning the house and offering prayers. While Diwali celebrations in India are grand, it is not the only country that celebrates the festival. Here is a look at five other countries that also celebrate Diwali:

    Singapore

    Diwali is a major cultural festival in Singapore, one which sees the Little India neighbourhood of the country decked up with lights. According to Singapore Tourism, “massive statues of elephants and peacocks stand proudly across Little India” during Diwali time. Several Diwali bazaars are also set up to entice shoppers, while cultural programmes are organised to kick-start the festivities.

    Fiji

    Diwali is celebrated with much fanfare in Fiji, which has a sizeable Hindu population. It is a major festival and a public holiday in the country. Homes are lit up and public functions are organised on the festival of lights. People also visit temples, decorate their homes and celebrate with fireworks on Diwali.

    Malaysia

    Diwali or Deepavali is also a significant festival in Malaysia. During the festival, homes are decorated with paper lanterns, clay lamps and kolams or rangolis. Diwali in Malaysia is also known as Hari Diwali because of the country’s ban on fireworks.

    Guyana

    In the South American country of Guyana, annual motorcades with beautifully illuminated vehicles have become an integral part of Diwali celebrations. These grand processions are a major cultural event, attended not just by Hindus but thousands of Guyanese from different communities.

    Sri Lanka

    Diwali is a public holiday in Sri Lanka, celebrated with much pomp and show over the course of five days, just like in India. The festival is celebrated by lighting lamps, offering prayers and bursting firecrackers.
