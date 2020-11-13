Diwali 2020: Here are a few fascinating gift ideas for this festive season

For ages, sages and scholars have underlined the importance of giving. The appropriateness of giving and the dignity of giving. The giving-rewards registered in heaven and the generous-returns that giving ensures. This festive season, do not pass on old gifts. Pick interesting things. Choose the gift carefully and give lavishly. Beyond family and friends, think of those in need. Of those to whom life has been unkind. Share joys with them also, please.

Here are a few fascinating gift ideas for this festive season.

Singh & Daughters’ Gift Boxes: For generations, the Singhs have indulged in wholesale trade of dry fruits in Khari Baoli (Old Delhi). When the pandemic disrupted their lives, the mother & daughter duo of Ishmeet & Gunisha started Singh & Daughters. Choose from a wide array of options like scented candles, chocolates, tea lights, dry fruits. Combo packs including dry fruit jars (180 grams each), tea light holder, Ganesh idol, scented candle & chocolate tin (between Rs 1,100 and 1,500); Floral Box Combo (Rs 550 upwards); Peacock Bag (250 grams almonds; Rs 400 upwards). Singh & Daughters also has hand-picked dry fruits in the catalog.

Availability: Insta:@singhndaughters. For order, call 9310146196, 9999467881. Email: singhndaughters@gmail.com

Pretty Masks by Prabha Shah: It is time to ignore those drab clinical masks and gift pretty crocheted, beaded, embroidered masks to match the festive finery. Mumbai-based Prabha Shah sells triple-layered, easy-to-maintain and home-washable fancy masks: Crocheted (Rs 750), Appliquéd base with a bit of bling (Rs 1,200), Glamorous (Rs 1,200), Ethnic (Rs 450-1,200).

Availability: To order, Whatsapp on +91 9820040853

Dwaraka Art Mantram & Art Ichol Gift Boxes: When Anita Reddy, Founder, Association for Voluntary Action and Services (AVAS) and Ambica Beri (www.artichol.in) joined hands, together they created beautiful gift boxes that include exquisite hand-painted multi-purpose combo box crafted by the Dwaraka artisans of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka filled with a pack of Art Ichol’s incense sticks made by the rural women of Madhya Pradesh. The box has three 10x10 inches hand-painted Kalamkari paintings that can adorn the wall, sewn into cushion covers or serve as place mats.

Availability: Call Dwaraka (080-41532087). Place orders on www.instagram.com/dwaraka_kalamkari. Price: Gift boxes are priced at Rs 850 upwards.

SLAY DIY Coffee Brewing Kit: Have a coffee addict in your friend zone? Gift SLAY Coffee’s DIY Brewing Kit that comes with a packet of grounds and a French press to brew the coffee. Additionally, the DIY kit has flavour sachets, for those who like customised coffees and a SLAY ceramic mug that lets you relish the aroma while you sip your coffee. Availability: Slay.coffee and Amazon.in. Price: Rs 6,000

Madhubani Art Gifts by Kanak Jalan: Patna-based Kanak Jalan has spent years to promote and preserve the ancient styles of Mithila (Madhubani) paintings. Her product range includes hand-painted sarees, salwar suits, stoles, scarves, dupattas, kurtis, masks, etc. Mridani Art’s home décor range has table mats with runners, napkins, handbags, cushion covers, trays, coasters, mobile covers. Buy a gift from Mridani Art because it also ensures livelihood for the rural Madhubani artists.

Availability: Order online at www.mridaniart.com; and Instagram: @Mridani.madhubani. Price: Rs 350-Rs 20,000 (product price mentioned on the website)

A Game of Thrones: The Complete Box set of 7 Books: Who hasn’t watched A Game of Thrones? And who isn’t missing it since it went off air? Here’s the chance to relive that great story in words. Gift George R R Martin’s internationally bestselling series A Song of Ice and Fire, the book on which the television series was based. Called the greatest fantasy epic of the modern age, the 7-book set is as riveting as the series.

Availability: www.amazon.in. Price: Rs 2,493

All That Grows’ Microgreen Seed Pack: With immunity-boosting being the buzzword, gift a Microgreen seed pack by All That Grows. The box includes seeds of 14 nutrient-laden greens including alfalafa, amaranthus, basil, kohlrabi. The seeds are non-treated, non-GMO, open-pollinated varieties that are safe to consume at the microgreen stage in salads, smoothies, sandwiches, side dishes and more.

Availability: www.allthatgrows.in Price: Rs 600

Ikea Sustainable Gifts: Ikea has several sustainable gift ideas ranging from the Huvudroll plant ball, the perfect substitute to meat balls; steel drinking straws to carry along; home/furnishing material made from water hyacinth, coconut husk and seagrass; Ikea’s wood products that adhere to IWAY Forestry Standard that bans sources involved in forest-related conflicts or illegal harvests. For festive gift, pick Knatrigt block candle holder (Rs 499), two metallic elephants (Rs 499), tea light holder (Rs 249), decoration leaf (Rs 429), lantern for candle/tealight (Rs 599).

Availability: www.ikea.com/in. Price: Check the clearance list & Festive Collection. 25% off on selected toys until December 6, 2020.

Starbucks@Diwali: Starbucks India has debuted its Starbucks®Diwali Blend which is a tribute to the country’s deep coffee heritage. Made with hand-selected coffee from Valparai, Jumboor and Suntikoppa estates in the verdant hills of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the blend has warm notes of cocoa, a syrupy body with notes of chocolate and hints of spice and stone fruit.

Starbucks has other gift ideas: Starbuck Cakes in variants of 500gms and 1kg (pre-order at a Starbucks store near you; call on 1860 266 0010 or email at customercare@tatastarbucks.co) and special India Been There Collection Tumblers (price Rs 1,800) and DOT Tumbler (price Rs 1,400).

Availability: At Starbucks stores

Plants to Purify Air: Shun the noise-making Air Purifiers. Gift plants. Not fussy plants but low-maintenance plants that add beauty to the decor and quietly purify the air. Nurserylive’s Eco Friendly Gift Bundle contains four air-purifying plants that have been mentioned in NASA air-purifier list. The plants come in colourful ceramic pots and pretty pebbles.

Availability: www.nurserylive.com. Price: Rs 1,985 + Rs 79 shipping

Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.