Divya Spandana is ‘absolutely fine’: Clarification after fake news of actor’s death goes viral

Divya Spandana, 40, is an actor and member of the Indian National Congress (Image credit: @ramyaactressofficial/Facebook)

Actor and politician Divya Spandana is “absolutely fine,” the Tamil Nadu Congress has clarified after rumours of her death began to spread on social media.

Spandana, also known as Ramya, is an actor and former member of the Lok Sabha from Mandya, Karnataka. Contrary to rumours, she is very much alive and currently in Europe.

It is not clear where the rumour of her death began. It apparently gained traction after a verified Twitter account posted that Spandana had died of a heart attack. The tweet has since been deleted.

As the rumour spread, several journalists reached out to Spandana directly. The News Minute journalist Dhanya Rajendran confirmed that she spoke to the actor-politician over the phone. She reported that Spandana was surprised to hear the rumours of her death.

Journalist Chitra Subramaniam also confirmed that Spandana is alive and on the way to Prague, from where she will return to Bengaluru. Subramaniam had met Spandana in Geneva.

Spandana’s last social media activity was from one hour ago when she responded to a photograph shared by Subramaniam. The photograph shows the two of them dining together in Geneva.