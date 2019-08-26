Diving expeditions reveal metal-eating bacteria is eating away Titanic

After a gap of 15 years, a team of deep-sea explorers dived to the wreckage of Titanic, which sunk in the early 20th century. The international team that has been surveying sunken ship, informed that the metal of titanic is deteriorating and eroding rapidly.

This is the same team that made the deepest dive till date to the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. This time they were on a mission to understand how different kinds of metals decay in the waters of the Atlantic, to gauge how much time it would take for Titanic to erode completely.

Parts of the Titanic, which now lies at a depth of 12,500 feet in the Atlantic Ocean, are surprisingly in very good condition, while the rest have got decayed.

As per a BBC report, the part that has decayed the most is the starboard side of the officers’ quarters. It used to house the captain’s bathtub, which used to be a favourite with Titanic enthusiasts and explorers.

Unfortunately, that is now gone, according to Titanic historian Parks Stephenson. He said that he was shocked to find the entire deckhouse on the starboard side collapsing, taking down the staterooms too.

He added “the deterioration is going to continue advancing” and that the lounge roof of the bow is likely to be the next bit that would be lost to the sea. It would also mean that the interiors of the ship will no longer be visible.

The salinity of ocean water, its strong currents, and metal-eating bacteria have ensured that the ship gets lost in the sands of time gradually.

Expedition scientist Clare Fitzsimmons said: “There are microbes on the shipwreck that are eating away the iron of the wreck itself, creating ‘rusticle’ structures, which is a much weaker form of the metal.”

These rusticles are extremely fragile and can crumble into dust even with the slightest movement.

It has anyway been lying on the ocean floor off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada for more than a century now.