you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Divine intervention: Tirupati temple trust withdrew Rs 1,300 crore only months before Yes Bank crisis

The calculated decision to withdraw the deposit was taken by YV Subba Reddy, immediately after he took charge as chief of the temple trust, based on his analysis of the bank's financial condition

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A routine decision taken by the trustees of the Tirumala Temple has saved authorities from the clutches of a possible financial crisis.

A few months before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a cap on withdrawal from the capital-starved Yes Bank, the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) had withdrawn Rs 1,300 crore from their account. The Trust Board, which governs one of the world’s richest temples — the Sri Venkateswara Temple — had withdrawn their deposit in October 2019, reported The News Minute.

Speaking about the move, an employee of the trusts said: “The withdrawal was made as a part of a regular exercise after deposits of various banks were monitored. The deposits that had matured, such as the one with the Yes Bank, were withdrawn to be invested elsewhere.”

The wise and calculated decision was taken by YV Subba Reddy, immediately after he took charge as the TTD chief. The temple’s wealth was kept in four private banks, and Reddy had analysed the financial condition of all of them to decide if it will be safe to keep the money there.

Even in the face of opposition from Yes Bank against withdrawal, the TTD chief had gone ahead with his decision after finding out about the bank’s declining financial position for the past few years.

His decision was also lauded by Andhra Pradesh government advisor S Rajiv Krishna, who took to Twitter on March 6 and wrote:


First Published on Mar 6, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam #Yes Bank

