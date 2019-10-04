App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Disneyland’s first customer has been coming every year since 1955 using his lifetime ticket

After buying a ticket for Disneyland from the nearest booth, Dave, then 22, started the line to enter the premises at 2 o’clock in the morning.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sleeping Beauty's Castle in Disneyland (Wikipedia)
Picture yourself walking around one of the world’s most popular theme amusement parks for free, year on year. Well, not just any amusement park, we are talking Disneyland here. While this will remain a dream for most, one man has been living this dream for years, since 1955, to be precise.

Dave MacPherson, who was just another 22-year-old college student back in 1955, had no clue his life would be filled with “vacays” and fantasies, just by virtue of being an early bird.

The Scotsman who studied at Long Beach State College during the grand opening of Disneyland happens to be the first customer to set foot in the legendary park the day it was opened to the public. Dave had reportedly stood in the queue to enter the premises from 2 am on opening day, and boy did it pay off!

Close

He was the first person to stand in the queue and the first person to enter the place after Walt Disney’s own friends and family, and celebrities. As per a report by Boredpanda.com, this was no fluke. Dave had decided to try and become the first commoner to see Disneyland after the opening carnival telecast on July 17th, blew his mind.

He immediately turned off the television, and as per the rash plan, hopped onto his bike and set off for a 10-mile ride to Anaheim. After buying a ticket from the nearest booth, he started the line at 2 o’clock in the morning.

Dave recalls how a never-ending stretch of 6,000 people who had queued behind him. Although he has lost the admission ticket now, he has carefully nested a copy of the complimentary card he was given at the time of the purchase.

He said he never got to use the complimentary card he was given back then because he was in a rush to get home. However, he lives with no regret as the lifetime pass he got for being the first commoner to enter the park, had him sorted for life. His wife Wanda usually assists him in these annual trips to the fantasy world of Walt Disney.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #trends #world

