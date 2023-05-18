Punches, abuses fly at Disney World as 2 families clash over a simple request. Video

Disney World brawl: Two families clashed with each other over a photo opportunity. (Image: screengrab from video @hmcrem/Twitter)

In a shocking incident at Walt Disney World in Florida, a seemingly innocent request for a photo turned into a violent brawl between two families. The altercation occurred at the park's 100th-anniversary sign, where one family had asked another to move over to click a photograph. What happened after was captured on camera by bystanders.

Disturbing video footage captured the chaotic scene as members from both families engaged in a heated exchange, hurling punches at each other. The brawl unfolded in front of the iconic anniversary sign, while Disney employees urgently called for backup. The commotion attracted the attention of bystanders and park visitors.

As the families exchanged heated words and curses, park workers and a security officer rushed to intervene, attempting to separate the warring parties. The footage reveals one man being knocked to the ground and struggling to get up, ultimately deciding to remain seated. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that medical attention was provided to at least one individual involved in the fight, although no charges were pressed.

Witnesses to the incident expressed their astonishment and disbelief. "Did you see how it broke out?" one person exclaimed in a video. "I was just walking right here, and I saw it just happening."



Happiest place on Earth. #Disneyworld

Disney World brawl: Disagreement between families over picture leads to fight. pic.twitter.com/ub1brY7wRd — I'm The One Called Doc(@hmcrem) May 17, 2023

The Walt Disney World Resort has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the incident. Fights at the Magic Kingdom are not entirely uncommon. In response to a rise in violence, Disney issued a warning towards the end of 2022, urging visitors to refrain from unruly behaviour within its theme parks in both Florida and California.

This incident is not the first time that violence has marred the family-friendly atmosphere at Disney's parks. Last July, a massive fight involving multiple individuals erupted outside Mickey's PhilharMagic theatre following a heated argument between families. The altercation resulted in two arrests and the banning of several individuals from Disney's parks.

An overwhelming majority of guests come to Walt Disney World each year to create lasting memories. The attractions are loved by children and adults alike.