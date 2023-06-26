Disgruntled cleaner turns off freezer at research lab, causes Rs 8 crore worth of damage

When the janitor, who worked with Daigle Cleaning Services closed the circuit breaker on September 17 2020 to silence the alarm, the temperature increased to -25.6 degree Fahrenheir which damaged the materials inside the freezer. (Representational Photo).

A janitor working in a laboratory in Troy, who was unhappy with the incessant beep sound reportedly pressed a switch which stopped the noise, but additionally also shut off a storage freezer and destroyed years of scientific work.

The carelessness cost the lab atleast Rs 8.1 crore in damages and the institute filed a lawsuit against the cleaning services.

The incident took place in the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute lab and as per Times Union, the freezer contained cell cultures, samples and other products which were kept at -112 degree Fahrenheit.



"A majority of specimens were compromised, destroyed and rendered unsalvageable demolishing more than 20 years of research," the lawsuit said

"People’s behavior and negligence caused all this. Unfortunately, they wiped out 25 years of research," Michael Ginsberg, institute's attorney, told The Times Union.

The alarm had buzzed due to a mechanical malfunction which had stopped the unit from keeping the temperature constant.

The report also stated that a sign on the laboratory freezer explained the source of the alarm and also had instructions written on them to silence it.

"No cleaning required in this area. You can can press the alarm/test mute button for 5-10 seconds if you would like to mute the sound," the sign said.

The worker thought they were switching the breaker on when it had been turned off, as per a report filed by the institute.

The company had signed a deal worth Rs 11.4 crore with the institute during the 2020 fall semester.