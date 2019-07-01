Dining halls for Muslim-majority schools: Didi junks partial behaviour allegations

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, clarified on Friday that the state edict to construct dining rooms in Muslim-dominated schools is in line with a government scheme. She also said that funding for the same will be mobilised by the Minority Welfare Department.

Didi assured that the state government is not partial towards the students of any particular religious community. She added that the circular issued was aimed at locating where students of minority communities can be found in greater numbers so that the minority department can channelise the funds accordingly.

Her clarification came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had attacked the state government for being discriminatory after it ordered the construction of dining rooms in Muslim-majority schools.

Several senior members of the saffron party condemned the TMC government move. For instance, GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP National spokesperson, termed it “minority appeasement politics” while Dilip Ghosh, the president of the party’s state unit, dubbed it a “purely political move”.

Mamata, however, maintained: “The circular was worded in the manner to figure where minority students are in greater numbers so that we could channelise the Minority Welfare Department funds into this scheme.”

This, she stressed, is in line with Government of India guidelines and does not look at dividing students based on their religion in any manner, reported India Today.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further said, “The idea behind the circular is to collate funds from different departments to effectively implement the scheme and build dining halls in schools where students are forced to eat outside.”

Giasuddin Mollah, Ministry of State for Minority Affairs confirmed that the project has been undertaken by the Minority Affairs Department. He said the department is only following its mandate to upgrade infrastructure in general institutions with a concentration of minorities to ensure the development of every student in the state.

Mollah added that building dining halls in schools will not just benefit the Muslim students, it will help all. However, because the Minority Affairs Department is sanctioning the funds, it can be carried out only in schools with at least 70 percent population of Muslim students.

“This made it necessary for us to identify the schools, but the allegations of appeasement are baseless,” Mollah said.

Additionally, a press release issued by the Department of Minority Affairs & Madrasah Education in West Bengal junked all news reports dubbing the move discriminatory, dubbing the subject “distorted and wholly untrue stories on social media”.