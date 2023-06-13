'Dine with the dead' at this Gujarat restaurant adorned by graves and an MF Husain painting

Lucky Restaurant in Ahmedabad has been serving patrons for over 72 years. (Image: screengrab from video @hungrycruisers/Instagram)

The Lucky Restaurant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is no ordinary food joint. Nestled in the Lal Darwaja area, this humble establishment has been serving patrons for over 72 years, and its unique setting has raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity among visitors. Surrounded by graves and coffins, the restaurant has managed to normalise what may initially appear to be a morbid atmosphere.

The story behind the Lucky Restaurant is as intriguing as its surroundings. The owner, Krishnan Kutti, purchased the land without realising it was a cemetery. Undeterred by this revelation, he proceeded with his plan to build a food joint on the site.

Instead of disturbing the graves, iron bars were installed around them, and the available space was utilized to create seating areas. Every morning, the dedicated staff cleans the graves and decorates them with fresh flowers.

Over time, the Lucky Restaurant gained popularity and became one of the most beloved spots to hang out in the city. Its motto, "respect the dead, as you respect the living," resonated with many visitors.

The shop even captured the heart of renowned artist MF Husain, who frequently visited and admired the unique ambiance. In 1994, Husain gifted one of his own paintings to the owner, which still adorns the walls of the joint,

A video shared by the travel and food vlogging account @hungrycruisers in April garnered thousands of likes and sparked conversations about the joint. While some viewers were amused by the concept, others expressed unease about eating around graves.



One Instagram user jokingly commented, "The cuisine here is definitely to 'die' for," while another person downplayed the presence of the graves, stating, "I have been to this place many times; it is just another hotel, nothing special, no one even notices the graves."

However, not everyone embraced the idea of dining near graves. A user raised concerns about the concept, stating, "Respecting the dead doesn't mean we can sit near a grave, real or pretend, and eat. Our culture teaches us that the dead need peace, and peace comes when you give the grave some space, not the person, to eat in that grave."