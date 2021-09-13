Digital trends: Here's a look at what India is consuming online

The study found that about 76.20 percent children use smartphones before going to sleep. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

India has become the top market when it comes to downloads of social media and communication apps in the first half of this year across iOS and Google Play.

According to a recent App Annie report, India has surpassed markets like the US, Indonesia, Brazil, and China in terms of the most number of downloads.

India is the top market by a factor of 5x, surpassing the US in 2018, the report said.

Like its global counterparts, consumers in India are spending more time on platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, short video sharing platforms, and live streaming.

The report noted that while Facebook and WhatsApp are among the most downloaded apps globally in the first half of 2021, video-first players especially the short-form video content and live-streaming have risen dramatically in the rankings.

In fact, platforms like Snapchat and MX TakaTak are in the list of the top 10 most downloaded apps globally.

While Indians in the urban markets are spending considerable time on online platforms for entertainment, rural India is not behind.

A recent report by Kantar and GroupM pointed out that there has been an internet revolution in rural India, with online being the most consumed media after television.

It further said that music and audio content lead the pack with 69 percent of Indians preferring this content, followed by news at 49 percent and gaming at 33 percent.

In addition, usage of video or over the top (OTT) platforms are driven by YouTube at 87 percent with consumption being the highest in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.

After YouTube, 30 percent of Indians watch content on Disney+ Hotstar with the highest usage in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Kerala.

When it comes to social media and communication apps, WhatsApp and Facebook are the most used social media/ messenger platforms at 87 percent with the highest usage in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh / Telangana, Karnataka, and 66 percent with most usage in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal respectively.

Overall, Indians are also spending more time on social media platforms.

The App Annie report noted that time spent on social apps in India has increased in the last 3.5 years, shrinking the gap between India and China from 115 percent in 2018 to seven percent in the first half of 2021.

Further, China and India are the top two markets by hours spent on social apps. And around 60 percent of global time spent on social apps is from Asia-Pacific, the report pointed out.

Along with time spent, India is also in the top markets when it comes to spends by consumers on social media platforms.

In terms of social apps' consumer spend, India ranks 17th in a list of 20 countries among social, social networking, and communication categories across iOS and Google Play.

Globally, it is estimated that consumers will spend $6.78 billion via social apps this year. By 2025, this number will reach $17.2 billion annually, with a five-year CAGR of 29 percent.

This will spell good news for content creators especially in terms of viewers purchasing in-app gifts to support their favorite streamers, the report said.