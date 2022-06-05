 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Video: Differently-abled boy hops 2km to school, to get prosthetic leg. Thanks to internet

Jun 05, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

A video of leg Parvaiz going to school using uneven roads was shared by news agency ANI and it went viral.

“Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb, I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life," Parvaiz had said earlier. (Screengrab from ANI video)

A differently-abled boy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara, who used to hop for 2 km to get to school everyday,  will soon be able to walk thanks to the internet.

A video of leg Parvaiz going to school via uneven roads was shared by news agency ANI and it went viral. The clip got the attention of Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari who contacted Parvaiz's family and pledged to provide an artificial limb for free.

The Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik also took notice of it and tweeted: “Thanks to ANI for bringing this matter to our attention. We have taken note of it." She added that officials have been directed to contact the boy and "provide necessary assistive device urgently".


Speaking to ANI earlier, Parvaiz had said, “Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb, I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life."

(With inputs from ANI)

