Video: Differently-abled boy hops 2km to school, to get prosthetic leg. Thanks to internet

A differently-abled boy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara, who used to hop for 2 km to get to school everyday, will soon be able to walk thanks to the internet.

A video of leg Parvaiz going to school via uneven roads was shared by news agency ANI and it went viral. The clip got the attention of Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari who contacted Parvaiz's family and pledged to provide an artificial limb for free.



#WATCH| Specially-abled boy walks to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in J&K's Handwara. He has to cover a distance of 2km while balancing on a one leg

Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb,I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life, Parvaiz said pic.twitter.com/yan7KC0Yd3 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

The Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik also took notice of it and tweeted: “Thanks to ANI for bringing this matter to our attention. We have taken note of it." She added that officials have been directed to contact the boy and "provide necessary assistive device urgently".



Thanks to @ANI for bringing this matter to our attention. We have taken note of it. The Officers of Composite Regional Center, Srinagar under @MSJEGOI Ministry, GoI have been directed to contact the boy and provide necessary Assistive Device urgently. @socialpwds https://t.co/axGfzDwkFu — Pratima Bhoumik (@PratimaBhoumik) June 4, 2022



Speaking to ANI earlier, Parvaiz had said, “Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb, I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life."

(With inputs from ANI)