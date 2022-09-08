'Didn't get the job?' UK job site takes a dig at Rishi Sunak in its ad

Rishi Sunak has been the subject of a flood of memes ever since he lost the UK Prime Minister's job to Liz Truss, but a job search company has taken things a step further with their new advertisement.

Featuring Rishi Sunak's photograph, the ad by CV Library reads: "Didn't get the job?" in big and bold letters before adding in a much smaller font, "We've got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you."

CV Library is known for taking such potshots at politicians. Earlier, it had targetted Boris Johnson after he stepped down as UK Prime Minister. The job site had then run an ad that had Johnson’s photograph with the line – “Resigned today? Find a new job that works for you.”

On September 5, Liz Truss bagged 81,326 votes, as against 60,399 votes secured by Rishi Sunak, making her the leader of the Conservative party and the Prime Minister.

She met Queen Elizabeth on September 6 and was appointed to her new post.

Read more: Family rush to be with Queen Elizabeth as doctors voice concern

Sunak, on the other hand, said he was "proud" of the campaign he ran and has indicated he did not plan to serve in a Truss-led Cabinet if offered a job.

Read more: Liz Truss is new UK PM. Twitter 'celebrates' with Rishi Sunak memes

There is, however, hope for another Indian-American to be part of Truss's team. Attorney General Suella Braverman is expected to be promoted to replace Priti Patel, who resigned as Home Secretary on Monday evening.