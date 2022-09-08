English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Didn't get the job?' UK job site takes a dig at Rishi Sunak in its ad

    After losing the UK Prime Minister's job to Liz Truss, Rishi said he was "proud" of the campaign he ran and has indicated he did not plan to serve in a Truss-led Cabinet if offered a job.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST
    Rishi Sunak in the CV Library ad that has been doing rounds on social media. (Image credit: @cagouligan/Twitter)

    Rishi Sunak in the CV Library ad that has been doing rounds on social media. (Image credit: @cagouligan/Twitter)


    Rishi Sunak has been the subject of a flood of memes ever since he lost the UK Prime Minister's job to Liz Truss, but a job search company has taken things a step further with their new advertisement.

    Featuring Rishi Sunak's photograph, the ad by CV Library reads: "Didn't get the job?" in big and bold letters before adding in a much smaller font, "We've got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you."

    CV Library is known for taking such potshots at politicians. Earlier, it had targetted Boris Johnson after he stepped down as UK Prime Minister. The job site had then run an ad that had Johnson’s photograph with the line – “Resigned today? Find a new job that works for you.”

    On September 5, Liz Truss bagged 81,326 votes, as against 60,399 votes secured by Rishi Sunak, making her the leader of the Conservative party and the Prime Minister.

    Close

    Related stories

    She met Queen Elizabeth on September 6 and was appointed to her new post.

    Read more: Family rush to be with Queen Elizabeth as doctors voice concern

    Sunak, on the other hand, said he was "proud" of the campaign he ran and has indicated he did not plan to serve in a Truss-led Cabinet if offered a job.

    Read more: Liz Truss is new UK PM. Twitter 'celebrates' with Rishi Sunak memes

    There is, however, hope for another Indian-American to be part of Truss's team. Attorney General Suella Braverman is expected to be promoted to replace Priti Patel, who resigned as Home Secretary on Monday evening.

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #CV Library #Liz Truss #Queen Elizabeth #Rishi Sunak #UK PM
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 08:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.