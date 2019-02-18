App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Didn’t click selfie with Pulwama martyr’s coffin: Union Minister Alphons on viral photograph

Stating that such an act is punishable under the IPC, he said it is “uncharitable”, “unbecoming” and “illegal” to spread false news

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam (File Photo)
Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam (File Photo)
Whatsapp

Junking all claims of clicking a selfie with the coffin of a Pulwama martyr, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Alphons Kannanthanam, on Sunday said he wants the miscreants to be punished for tarnishing his image. In the picture, he can be seen standing near the coffin of the slain CRPF personnel and looking at a camera. After the photo broke the internet, he was slammed by netizens for his “insensitivity”.

Explaining what may have happened, Alphons wrote a letter to the Kerala DGP. He said he was attending martyr VV Vasantha Kumar’s last rites on Saturday at Wayanad, where thousands of people had gathered to pay homage to the slain soldier. He alleged that some miscreant must have taken the photo while he was standing near the coffin. He added that his media secretary had shared the same on Facebook.

The Union minister stressed on the fact that he didn’t click the selfie and that some truant person is spreading false news against him on all social media platforms and toying with his reputation. Stating that such an act is punishable under the Indian Penal Code, he said it is “uncharitable”, “unbecoming” and “illegal” to spread false news, especially when it concerns a jawan who laid down his life for the nation.

He added: “Unless these vicious criminal vultures are brought to book, the integrity of the country and society will be at stake.”

Earlier, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was thoroughly critised on social media for ‘having a good time’ while taking part in the last rites of slain CRPF jawan Ajit Kumar Azad in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The MP is yet to issue an apology or clarification for the same.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #India #Politics #Pulwama attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.