Didn’t click selfie with Pulwama martyr’s coffin: Union Minister Alphons on viral photograph



The best part of the Alphons tweet (now deleted, of course) was that he tagged his masters on it too - marking his attendance lol. pic.twitter.com/g95LZZiEvR

— Vikalp (@20ncounting) February 17, 2019

Junking all claims of clicking a selfie with the coffin of a Pulwama martyr, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Alphons Kannanthanam, on Sunday said he wants the miscreants to be punished for tarnishing his image. In the picture, he can be seen standing near the coffin of the slain CRPF personnel and looking at a camera. After the photo broke the internet, he was slammed by netizens for his “insensitivity”.

Explaining what may have happened, Alphons wrote a letter to the Kerala DGP. He said he was attending martyr VV Vasantha Kumar’s last rites on Saturday at Wayanad, where thousands of people had gathered to pay homage to the slain soldier. He alleged that some miscreant must have taken the photo while he was standing near the coffin. He added that his media secretary had shared the same on Facebook.

The Union minister stressed on the fact that he didn’t click the selfie and that some truant person is spreading false news against him on all social media platforms and toying with his reputation. Stating that such an act is punishable under the Indian Penal Code, he said it is “uncharitable”, “unbecoming” and “illegal” to spread false news, especially when it concerns a jawan who laid down his life for the nation.

He added: “Unless these vicious criminal vultures are brought to book, the integrity of the country and society will be at stake.”

Earlier, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was thoroughly critised on social media for ‘having a good time’ while taking part in the last rites of slain CRPF jawan Ajit Kumar Azad in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The MP is yet to issue an apology or clarification for the same.