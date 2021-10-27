Did Tesla fire employees for "blowing whistle"? Elon Musk responds to satire on Facebook

Elon Musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk today pulled off a classic Elon Musk with a tweet. When a satire website shared a piece called, “Whistleblower fired from Facebook for constantly blowing whistle while everyone was trying to program”, the Tesla boss responded, saying his electric vehicle company too may have faced the same situation.



I feel like this has happened at Tesla a few times

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2021

Musk’s fans on the social media platform were quick to appreciate his with retweets and ‘likes'. The tweet has collected over 400 retweets and over 12,000 'likes'.

“You have to respect the sense of humour on this guy. And I mean that sincerely,” a user said.

“Elon doing Elon,” another person tweeted.

Many users, however, were not amused by Musk's response.



This is going in the dictionary under gaslighting right? https://t.co/wrUK4bShGd — Drunk Ross Gerber (@DrunkGerber) October 26, 2021





He's telling you exactly the way he thinks. Don't be surprised when it all falls apart https://t.co/FmoPF0ktaS

— ESG Hound (@ESGhound) October 26, 2021

Musk, who has over 61 million followers on Twitter, is one of the most popular entrepreneurs on the platform. He regularly put out his thoughts on anything that catches his eye.

On Monday, Tesla hit $1 trillion in market value after an announcement from rental car giant Hertz of an order to buy 1 lakh automatic vehicles from Tesla by the end of 2022. Shares of Elon Musk 's company finished at $1,024.86, up 12.7 percent and topping $1 trillion for the first time.

"Wild $T1mes!" Musk, 50, said on Twitter.