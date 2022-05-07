Did Imran Khan inadvertently compare himself to a donkey? Watch viral video

A clip of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan describing life in the United Kingdom has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Twitter users are convinced that Khan, who was recently ousted from power, inadvertently compared himself to a donkey while speaking to three podcast hosts.

In a podcast recording that was published yesterday, Khan spoke about assimilating in British society but never considering the UK his home. “I was a part of that [British] society, I was welcomed as well,” said Khan. “But I never considered it my home.

“I am a Pakistani. No matter what I do, I can’t become an Englishman. If you paint stripes on a donkey, it doesn’t become a zebra. A donkey remains a donkey,” said Imran Khan.

Twitter users lost no time in latching onto that phrase and the clip, extracted from a longer video of the podcast, quickly went viral online. Watch it below:

The podcast was recorded by Pakistan-based content creators Muzammil Hassan, Junaid Akram and Talha.

You can watch the full video here.

Born in Lahore, Imran Khan studied at England's Royal Grammar School Worcester and Keble College, Oxford. His international cricket career also began with a Test series against England.

In 2018, Khan was sworn in as the prime minister of Pakistan after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party in the elections. It was post he held for three and a half years, until he was ousted from power through a no-confidence vote moved by the Opposition in the National Assembly.