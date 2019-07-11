Did anyone say flipgate? Early users of Galaxy A80 complain about the stuck rotating camera

Samsung Galaxy A80 is in the news before its official launch in India. The smartphone comes with a unique pop-up rotating camera and has been released in select markets. It has been reported that the camera mechanism on the Galaxy A80 gets stuck while using the front camera.

The Galaxy A80 is currently Samsung’s most premium and only smartphone under the A-series to have a pop-up rotating camera design. Early users of the Galaxy A80 have reported that their smartphone’s camera gets ‘stuck’ some times when it pops up.



What the hell is Samsung thinking releasing this to the market. This pop-up, flipping camera gets stuck about one out of every ten times it pops up. Not to mention it’s hilariously overpriced.

Ben Sin, a tech writer, said that his Galaxy A80’s camera causes issues ‘about one out of every ten times it pops up’. Sin has uploaded a video that shows the flip camera getting stuck mid-way while switching between the rear and front camera.Other users and websites too reported about facing a similar problem. SamMobile replied under the thread informing about the mechanical issues on its Galaxy A80 units. However, the website’s unit did not suffer from the issue as frequent as Sin’s unit and got stuck nearly one or two times out of 20.



Mine doesn't stuck but it is noisy as hell

